WESTON — The Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Small Woodlands Association are hosting a field tour east of Weston for forested property owners interested in thinning their land.
For property owners worried their stands will be lost in a fire or insects, the tour will take them to several pre-commercial thinning projects where they can study techniques and treatment options to protect their property.
The tour will be at 56327 Brutscher Road about 10 miles east of Weston from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers recommend attendees wear boots and rain gear or warm clothing in case of cold or wet weather.
For more information, call Hans Rudolf at 541-276-3491.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.