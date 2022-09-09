Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, authorized the killing of wolves in Umatilla County’s Horseshoe Pack after nonlethal deterrents failed to stop repeated livestock depredations.
SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the killing of wolves in Umatilla County’s Horseshoe Pack.
ODFW announced the lethal removal authorization Thursday, Sept. 8, after nonlethal measures have failed to stop depredations. The department is providing a kill permit to the affected livestock producer that is valid until Oct. 7 and allows them or their agent to take up to two wolves.
The pack is the Blue Mountains east of Pendleton. Based on the 2021 minimum count, the Horseshoe Pack consists of three adults and five yearlings (born last year). One of the wolves in this pack has a working GPS collar. ODFW reported it does not know if there are pups in the pack.
The producer requested the permit after ODFW confirmed two depredations on a private land grazing allotment within three weeks, resulting in two dead calves.
"That level of depredation meets the definition of chronic livestock depredation under Wolf Plan Rules (minimum of two confirmed depredations in nine months)," according to the fish and wildlife department, which can authorize the killing of wolves in chronic depredation situations when there is significant continued risk to livestock present in the area and nonlethal preventative measures were used prior to depredations.
"This livestock producer has employed human presence as a means of discouraging wolf depredation within this pack area," according to ODFW. "Specifically, the producer has conducted frequent checks on cattle in mornings, evenings and occasionally through the night in this pasture. In addition, the producer has camped in the area with cattle for more than 40 nights to provide substantial monitoring of the herd."
The producer also hazed wolves in the pasture on multiple occasions, including when a wolf was actively pursuing cattle.
Despite these efforts, two depredations have occurred, ODFW reported, and evidence suggests wolves will continue to interact with cattle in this pasture.
Under the rules, there can be no identified circumstances on the property, such as bone piles or carcasses, that are attracting wolves. The department searched the immediate area for any bone piles, carcasses, or other attractants during their investigations and found none.
Lethal action is authorized with the goal of putting an end to the chronic depredation, but the livestock producer also will continue to use nonlethal measures to reduce conflict.
The kill permit allows the producer or their agent(s) to shoot two wolves in the pasture where the recent depredations have occurred. Use of the kill permit is going to add to the ongoing human presence, which simultaneously serves as a nonlethal deterrent to help further reduce the risk of further depredation.
While the producer’s permit is for two wolves, ODFW has authorized the take of up to four wolves from the Horseshoe Pack to end depredations. Agency staff have no immediate plans to assist in lethally removing wolves but may take action if the situation escalates.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will post another update about this permit only if wolves are removed or the permit is reissued.
