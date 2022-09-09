ODFW Oregon gray wolf 2.jpg

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, authorized the killing of wolves in Umatilla County’s Horseshoe Pack after nonlethal deterrents failed to stop repeated livestock depredations.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Contributed Photo, File

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the killing of wolves in Umatilla County’s Horseshoe Pack.

ODFW announced the lethal removal authorization Thursday, Sept. 8, after nonlethal measures have failed to stop depredations. The department is providing a kill permit to the affected livestock producer that is valid until Oct. 7 and allows them or their agent to take up to two wolves.

