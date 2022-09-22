This lot off Southwest 37th Street, Pendleton, near the Les Schwab Tire Center is empty Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, but is the proposed future location of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office. Realtor Kevin Hales could not confirm that the deal is done yet.
PENDLETON — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved purchasing 9.25 acres at Southwest 37th Street and Southgate, Pendleton to build a new John Day Watershed District Office.
Gale Marshall of Pendleton owns the parcel, which has an appraised value of more than $1 million. He is selling it to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for $550,000. Marshall stated in the purchase agreement that he intends for the discount to be treated as a charitable contribution.
ODFW is using bond funding the Oregon Legislature appropriated to buy the land. After the agency builds a new office, it intends to put up for sale its premises at 73471 Mytinger Lane, Pendleton, off Mission Road. That property, bordering the railroad track and a mobile home park, consists of an early 1900s house converted to office space.
A staff report to the commission said the office suffers frequent flooding and vandalism, is aging and no longer meets personnel’s needs and priorities. Fish and wildlife began looking for office space earlier this year, but concluded the search should focus on buildable land.
Following the purchase, ODFW plans to finalize its space requirement and work with its inhouse engineering staff and an architectural firm to develop construction plans. The building must feature an energy-efficient design with a modern, professional workspace. Then the department is to begin the bid process to hire a contractor, with an anticipated completion date in the winter of 2023 or spring of 2024.
