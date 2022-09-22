IMG_1594.JPG

This lot off Southwest 37th Street, Pendleton, near the Les Schwab Tire Center is empty Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, but is the proposed future location of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office. Realtor Kevin Hales could not confirm that the deal is done yet.

PENDLETON — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved purchasing 9.25 acres at Southwest 37th Street and Southgate, Pendleton to build a new John Day Watershed District Office.

Gale Marshall of Pendleton owns the parcel, which has an appraised value of more than $1 million. He is selling it to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for $550,000. Marshall stated in the purchase agreement that he intends for the discount to be treated as a charitable contribution.

