SALEM — Oregon's Fish Passage Task Force will meet June 7-8 in John Day.
On June 7, the meeting will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Grant County Regional Airport conference room in John Day. The meeting is open to the public and the agenda includes general ODFW fish passage program updates, updates on the 2019 Statewide Barrier Prioritization, seven new fish passage waiver requests as part of the ODOT Fish Passage Mitigation Banking Pilot Project and discussions on local John Day Basin fish passage priorities.
As with all Task Force meetings, there is a public comment period that starts at 11 a.m. June 7. Public participation is encouraged.
Multiple project site visits are scheduled for both days. Transportation to site visits is not provided.
The nine-member Task Force meets regularly to advise ODFW on fish passage policies and issues. Task Force members represent water users and owners-operators, fisheries and conservation interests, and the general public-at-large.
The draft meeting agenda and additional information on the Task Force and the ODFW Fish Passage Program is available on the Task Force website or by contacting Greg Apke, ODFW Fish Passage Program Coordinator, at 503-947-6228 or greg.d.apke@state.or.us.
