SALEM — The Oregon Department of Energy and the Energy Facility Siting Council will hold a series of public hearings on the Draft Proposed Order for the Boardman to Hemingway Transmission Line in Eastern Oregon this month.
The first hearing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. June 26 at the Pendleton Convention Center. Morrow County will host a meeting at 4:30 p.m. June 27 at the Port of Morrow in Boardman. Meetings are also scheduled for Ontario, Baker City and La Grande. The hearings will include a short information session about the proposed transmission line in each county followed by an opportunity for public comments.
The proposed 500-kilovolt Boardman to Hemingway Transmission Line would run about 300 miles from Boardman to a substation in Southwest Idaho. The Idaho Power-proposed transmission line would run through five Oregon counties, and would add a new substation in Boardman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.