SALEM — Pilot Rock and Ukiah are among the 27 small cities receiving funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation for road or sidewalk improvements. Pilot Rock is receiving $250,000 and Ukiah is getting $125,00.
ODOT announced the awards Thursday, Nov. 17, out of its 2023 Small City Allotment program providing $6.1 million in total to help communities with populations of no more than 5,000 with projects ranging from chip-sealing roads to adding sidewalks. The transportation department increased the maximum award amount from $100,000 to $250,000 due to inflation, according to Deanna Edgar, manager of the program.
"This resulted in fewer awards," she said, "but those awards make a greater difference in today’s environment."
Other Northeastern small cities in ODOT Region 5 also received awards: Elgin, Haines, John Day, Lostine and Vale all received $250,000 each, and Huntington received $117,301.
This marks the sixth round of funding from the program, according to ODOT, which received 84 applications totaling almost $19 million in requests from an annual available allotment of $5 million. Additional funds were available during this round of funding due to canceled construction costs.
