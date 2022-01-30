MILTON-FREEWATER — Vaun Miller had been dodging winter weather for four days, trying to make it home Jan. 2 to Milton-Freewater following a trip to San Diego.
But an early January snowstorm spelled trouble for the 72-year-old Miller, bringing his drive to an end about 2 miles short of his home.
“I stopped — and the next thing I know a gust of wind hit me and it swirled and took me off the side of the road,” he said.
While the highway had been closed for hours before, Miller said he didn’t encounter a barricade when leaving Pendleton and a few gas station employees he had talked to were unaware of a closure at the time. Miller said he recalls seeing a barricade parallel to the highway at the road’s usual closure point — the intersection with Highway 331 — but thought the sign referred to a closure of Highway 331 based on the way it was positioned.
“So on I went,” he said. “And within 3 miles it was getting crazy, crazy, crazy winds — I would guesstimate at least 60 (mph).”
Despite the inclement weather, Miller pushed on. He said he encountered several other vehicles and was traveling about 20-25 mph for most of the distance. As he was approaching milepost 24, the wind kicked up higher, and Miller said he slowed to a stop as he was no longer able to see the road. The next thing he knew, the wind pushed his car into the gully.
“I had a few people stop and ask me if I was OK,” he said. “And then it was about an hour before (Oregon Department of Transportation) got there.”
Robin Berheim, district operations coordinator for ODOT in Pendleton, was responding to a stuck snowplow in the area when she came across Miller and gave him a ride home to Milton-Freewater.
“I was real surprised when she said, ‘Oh, you know it’s closed,’” he said.
The next morning, snow had buried Miller’s car to its roofline.
“It was buried for four days and we couldn’t find it,” Miller said.
Conditions among worst in 28 years
While Miller returned a week later to dig out his belongings from the car, it was not until Wednesday, Jan. 26, that he was able to free his vehicle. Miller said he spent several days digging and received some help from passing motorists as he tried to free the car in the weeks since.
“I hate even thinking about what we would’ve found the following day had she not gotten to that car,” said Robert Cash, ODOT transportation maintenance manager in Pendleton.
Berheim, said road conditions the night of Jan. 2-3, were among the worst she had seen in her 28 years with the department. High winds and heavy snowfall resulted in snow drifts several feet high and obscured visibility.
“It was almost the whole length of Highway 11,” she said. “I’ve seen it probably that bad around the Athena area, but I’ve never seen it go from one end to the other.”
According to Tom Strandberg, ODOT Region 5 public information officer, the department reported more than 20 abandoned or stuck vehicles and tow trucks were brought in the following day to help clear the road so snow removal could resume.
“We were worried sick about what we would find the following day with all of those vehicles that weren’t following the road closure,” Cash said.
Cash said the high wind speeds meant plow operators were forced to plow into the wind, putting them against the road’s direction of travel. He added this practice is usually not a problem when the roads are closed, but the number of people ignoring the closure meant plows would have to stop and back up to allow for oncoming traffic.
“Generally speaking in the evenings and wee hours of the night we don’t have a lot of traffic and most of the traffic we do have is locals who understand the closures — that night it just seemed like we had a nonstop parade of vehicles,” Cash said.
The road closure, which began at roughly 4:45 p.m. and lasted 24 hours, came about as high winds and heavy snowfall made it too dangerous for ODOT employees to maintain the road to safe conditions, according to the department.
“We closed the highway and started putting signs out,” Cash said. “Once we got the closures put up, I told my crew that we were going to get off of that section of road.”
Follow road closures to stay safe
Cash urged people to obey road closure signs where posted and check tripcheck.com frequently when inclement weather arrives.
While ODOT was struggling with staffing shortages heading into the winter months, Cash said more people would not necessarily have helped reopen the highway any quicker, but rather equipment limitations were a more prominent concern.
“Our resources are so thin,” he said. “We have 450 lane miles to take care of with five snowplows.”
In addition to plow concerns, Cash said the depth of some of the snowdrifts necessitated bringing in snowblowers from Elgin, Meacham and Bend to help clear the highway completely.
“Just being able to get enough equipment in to open up the highway as quick as possible was a challenge,” he said. “That all took time.”
ODOT encouraged drivers to be cognizant of road conditions and be prepared for inclement weather when traveling in the winter months. Berheim advised drivers thinking of going past road closures to think about the consequences of their actions on their safety and the safety of those working.
“They’re putting themselves at risk,” she said. “And anyone who has to go retrieve them.”
