HERMISTON — Oregon Department of Transportation is closing access to Livestock Road from Westland Road near Interstate 84 exit 180 interchange southwest of Hermiston for realignment work.

The project starts the last week of October and could continue through part of November, according to a press release Friday, Oct. 21, from ODOT. Work includes some road shoulder upgrades and signage to redirect traffic to an alternate access further north on Westland Road. The traffic pattern change will improve safety, as turning movements near interchanges are often a contributing factor in crashes.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.