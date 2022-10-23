HERMISTON — Oregon Department of Transportation is closing access to Livestock Road from Westland Road near Interstate 84 exit 180 interchange southwest of Hermiston for realignment work.
The project starts the last week of October and could continue through part of November, according to a press release Friday, Oct. 21, from ODOT. Work includes some road shoulder upgrades and signage to redirect traffic to an alternate access further north on Westland Road. The traffic pattern change will improve safety, as turning movements near interchanges are often a contributing factor in crashes.
The road closure and realignment originated from safety concerns, according to the state transportation department, because the access point between Livestock and Westland roads is too close to the I-84 exit 180 interchange.
Along with blocking the current access point, Umatilla County crews will close a short section of Livestock Road. They also will improve the new section that leads to Westland Road and upgrades signs to help travelers navigate the changes.
Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, also will have access to routes through or around the work zone.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.