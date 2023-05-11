PENDLETON — Some curb ramps in Pendleton are going to become more accessible in 2024 and 2025.
The Oregon Department of Transportation during an open house Monday, May 8, at the Pendleton Convention Center discussed its plans for the next phase of its project to make curb ramps in town that comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
The project would construct new curb ramps on Highway 395 and Highway 11 as well as construct sidewalk infill along Interstate 395 and add flashing lights and striping to Highway 11.
"We had nine members of the public in attendance, and it was an opportunity for us to share information about the project and where we are now in the process," ODOT Region 5 Community Affairs specialist Vicki Moles said. "We're in the draft stage, what we call a preliminary design. This was an opportunity to share information with the public, let them know our plans, and address questions or concerns they may have about the project."
Feedback is important to ODOT's operations every step of the way, Moles said, and although the next Pendleton ADA project is early in its development, the department is focused on having a strong line of communication between itself and those the construction and sidewalk changes will affect.
"We had another project on Fraser and Emigrant (avenues) that was the focus of a lot of the questions we received," Moles said. "That project started in 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic. We had an online open house, but those just aren't as effective as in-person events. Open houses for that project were not well attended."
Moles explained that some residents of Pendleton felt they'd been left out of the loop with regard to the transportation deparments previous project and attended the May 8 open house to get answers regarding both future and past projects.
"Online open houses don't draw a lot of people, and I think a lot of people felt frustrated that they weren't aware of these construction projects when they started," Moles said. "Hopefully events like this one can connect some of the dots and help us communicate going forward."
Although the preliminary design phase of the project is over, it must still clear the advanced and final design stages, which Moles anticipates will not be completed until winter.
"Once the final design is submitted, before the spring when we start putting out contracts for bid, we're going to have another open house to communicate with people what our plans are and gather feedback," she said. "The entire project is a two-year process, likely going into 2025 before full completion."
Overall, Moles said she and her team were satisfied with how the open house went and received good feedback, though she said she hopes more people will turn up in the future.
"It was a good way to connect with people, but we're hoping a little more people will attend in the future," Moles said. "Open houses are a chance for us to share, and I think it was overall a positive experience."
