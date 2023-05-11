sidewalk_construction_001.jpg
This curb ramp at the intersection of Southwest Hailey Avenue and Highway 395 in Pendleton is among those the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to rebuild to meet accessibility standards. ODOT held a public meeting Monday, April 8, 2023, in Pemdleton, about the project to rebuild numerous curb ramps in the town in 2024-25.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Some curb ramps in Pendleton are going to become more accessible in 2024 and 2025.

The Oregon Department of Transportation during an open house Monday, May 8, at the Pendleton Convention Center discussed its plans for the next phase of its project to make curb ramps in town that comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

