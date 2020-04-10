PENDLETON — The traffic build-ups at the Interstate 84 Exit 209 interchange near Southgate have led to years of plans from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the city of Pendleton, and multiple attempts at getting federal funding to make major changes to the area.
But as the effort for funding continues for Exit 209, ODOT has already turned its attention to plans for exits 207 and 210.
ODOT spokesman Tom Strandberg said planning wasn’t initiated because construction was imminent or funding was secured, but rather as part of an ongoing process to identify improvements for all highway interchanges.
ODOT hired Kittelson & Associates to help with planning, and the transportation firm recently opened an “online workshop” where the public can look at what state and local leaders are envisioning for the interchanges.
Strandberg said he didn’t know if the workshop format was used because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said ODOT had been turning to internet options more often because traditional public meetings didn’t always spark interest from the community.
“It’s hard to get people to care, even in better times,” he said.
Although Exit 207, near Westgate, and Exit 210, near Highway 11, don’t have Exit 209’s traffic problems, City Planner George Cress pointed out some areas where they could be improved.
Cress said Exit 207 has short exits that end on inclines, which can lead to the occasional mishaps, especially during inclement weather.
“There have been some accidents, some slide-offs,” he said.
Some of the proposals to improve the interchange include realigning the on-ramps and off-ramps, adding a roundabout, and widening the overpass to create a new left turn lane.
Government officials and Kittelson also proposed a few “accessory” options that would relieve congestion at the street level around the interchange, including creating new access roads for nearby businesses and installing a roundabout at the intersection of Airport Road and Westgate.
Besides improving driving conditions, Cress said changes to the Exit 210 interchange could help spur housing development in the area. In a town where there’s little land left for new housing, city officials have explored ways to make the sparsely populated area northeast of Exit 210 “shovel ready” for housing.
Officials have put out five different concepts with varying levels of changes, but all of the proposals would create a new underpass east of Exit 210 to make way for road access north of I-84.
Under the concepts, the city and state would then create street level access to the area by either extending Southeast Nye Avenue or Old Dump Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.