Oregon residents have the opportunity to give input on major transportation projects coming their way, as the Oregon Department of Transportation solicits comments on its 2021-2024 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan.
The plan includes several Umatilla County projects.
One that project manager Ken Patterson said ODOT is particularly excited for is a change to Interstate 84's exit 216 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
"It's our most frequently used place to close the interstate," he said.
The department plans to place remotely controlled gates and variable messaging signs in the area of the exit, allowing personnel to close the interstate and funnel vehicles off the interstate there without forcing them to get out of their vehicles and place signs and orange barrels out by hand.
"It improves safety by getting our employees out of traffic in bad weather," he said.
Patterson said the system will work similarly to the system that keeps cars from exiting to Multnomah Falls when the parking lot is full. Signage will also be placed at exits approaching 216, giving drivers a heads up they may want to exit sooner.
In Pendleton, in 2021 ODOT plans to replace a set of aging traffic signals at Southeast Court Street and Southeast First Street that they can no longer get parts for.
ODOT also plans to remove the traffic signal lights at two intersections, where Dorion Avenue intersects with Southeast First Street and Southeast Fourth Street, and replace them with stop signs for the cross streets. Patterson said the lights were put in place when city hall was still located in that area, and now the intersections no longer have enough traffic through them to warrant signals.
All three projects will include ADA accessibility upgrades for curbs and ramps.
Between Stanfield and Mission, ODOT plans to update its variable messaging signs that flash messages about upcoming closures and hazards, which Patterson described as “obsolete” and no longer supported with software updates.
Paving projects include a stretch from Meacham to Kamela Spring Creek on Interstate 84, a two-year project ODOT plans to begin in 2021.
"This is our big project," Patterson said.
They plan to rebuild the left lane, adding 50 years of life to it, and improve the right lane. Patterson said it will take care of "a lot of the rutting" in that section of interstate, and help it be more resistant to future damage from chains.
They also plan to do some preservation work on I-84 between Stanfield and Pendleton. Patterson said the concrete there has "actually held up pretty well" and ODOT will try to get another 20 to 25 years of life out of it.
The left lane in the Emigrant Hill to Meacham area will be repaved as well.
ODOT plans to stabilize the footing on the Juniper Creek Canyon Bridge on Highway 730, as the bridge continues to settle over time.
“We suspect some instability in the foundation,” Patterson said. “… it’s nothing catastrophic, we’re just trying to get ahead of it.”
Another span, the bridge over Meacham Creek and the railroad tracks at the I-84 interchange leading into Meacham, is planned for replacement in 2022.
For Hermiston, the transportation plan includes money for engineering and planning, but not construction, of a possible future roundabout on Highway 395 at Baggett Lane.
Patterson said ODOT hasn't identified funding for construction, but sometimes gets projects "shelf ready" so that the department can move forward more quickly if funding does become available.
Tom Strandberg, spokesperson for ODOT's Region 5, said he knows that some people don't like the word "roundabout," but the department has strong data showing that fatalities are greatly reduced when an intersection is turned into a roundabout.
"They really are a feature that saves lives, and that's what we're trying to do, is improve safety and save lives, and this is a proven way to do that," he said.
To read more about planned projects, or to give ODOT feedback on them, visit http://openhouse.oregondot.org/openhouse/oregon-draft-stip.
