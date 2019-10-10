A pair of Oregon Department of Transportation workers raise a new interstate logo sign into place near Exit 210 on Interstate 84 westbound. For-profit businesses who wish to have their logo on a highway sign along I-84 between Hermiston and Pendleton pay $378 per sign, per year.
