PENDLETON — Travelers can expect delays, loose rock, flaggers and single-lane traffic as the Oregon Department of Transportation begins chip sealing a 13-mile section of Oregon Highway 207 starting June 14, according to a press release.
Work crews will be resurfacing roadways and repainting markers and highway lines and will be done by the end of June, the press release said.
Travelers can expect loose rock on the roadways for several days after the chip seal, which requires spreading rock chips onto emulsified oil and pressing rocks in with rollers, the press release said. Work crews will sweep the roads, which could cause minor delays in the night and early morning hours.
The route will be restripped after the project is complete, the press release said.
The crews will be working on 333 Hermiston Highway between Exit 182 on Interstate 84 at milepost 12 and the intersection of Madison Road and Butter Creek at milepost 17, the press release said. They will also be working on the 320 Lexington-Echo Highway between Butter Creek at milepost 27 and the Morrow County line at milepost 19.
ODOT said that travelers can expect “up to 20-minute delays, reduced speeds, loose rock on the roadway, flaggers, and pilot cars directing single lane traffic through work zones.” The project will also cause two short-term closures of the eastbound off ramp at Exit 182.
Officials are asking travelers to watch for construction crews and equipment in these areas and to plan extra travel time. Cyclists should prepare to travel behind a pilot car on sections of highways covered in rock chips with no usable shoulders.
To avoid work zones, officials are asking travelers to use alternate routes or delay their plans, the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.