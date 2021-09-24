PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced in a press release it will issue permits for those interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon.
The department's District 12 office in Pendleton, the District 13 office in La Grande and the District 14 office in Ontario will each issue permits, depending on the need and number of applicants. Interested parties need to contact the appropriate ODOT district office between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31 for details and application requirements. Each ODOT office will hold random drawings on Nov. 1 to determine who will receive an offer for the permits.
ODOT permit specialist Tom Lapp said, "After the drawing, those individuals selected will have one week to complete the permit application and return it to the district office.”
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation also will issue some permits for the Umatilla County area to tribal members.
Only persons who have the chain-up permits will be allowed to provide this service to truck drivers in designated chain-up areas. The permits will be valid between Nov. 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021.
“This is a safety issue,” Lapp said. “Limiting the permits for each district is necessary to help control the number of people working along state highways during winter weather conditions.”
For more information, contact the appropriate ODOT office as follows:
• District 12 Office, 1327 S.E. Third St., Pendleton Contact Lapp at 541-278-3450.
• District 13 Office, 3014 Island Ave., La Grande. Contact Lynn Elliott at 541-963-8407.
• District 14 Office, 1390 S.E. First St., Ontario. Contact John Eden at phone: 541-823-4016.
Information regarding chain-up helper permits issued by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is available from John Barkley, Danielle Broncheau or Michelle Bratlie at 541-429-7193.
