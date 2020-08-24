PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Transportation is hosting a digital open house to gather input on two Interstate 84 interchanges in the Pendleton area.
ODOT is working on long-range plans for Exit 207, which is near the Pendleton airport, and Exit 210, which is near the intersection of Highway 11 and Southeast Nye Avenue.
The department wants the public’s thoughts on traffic flow, walking conditions and more, and residents can participate in a live presentation on Aug. 26 from 6-7 p.m.
Those who can’t attend the live session at pendletoniamps.com can watch a recording of it posted on the website and can submit their thoughts on the website from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9. Open house attendees can also review design concepts and learn about public and private property access.
