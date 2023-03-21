LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Transportation's plan for improvements for 2024-27 will focus on maintenance and preservation of infrastructure.
ODOT Region 5 Manager Ken Patterson made the announcement at a public meeting Thursday, March 16, in La Grande and online about the department's Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
Alongside maintenance and preservation, new safety initiatives are in the works, including a $3.7 million project to replace Pendleton’s decaying signal poles, a $2.9 million road safety project in Milton-Freewater and a data-based pedestrian and cyclist safety program.
Other initiatives around Region 5 include multiple projects around Interstate 84 like a roadway illumination project, erosion control, and the instillation of a structural overlays at the Interstate 84 Reith Interchange, Umatilla River, and La Grande's North Spruce Street bridges.
Two bridge projects further round-out Region 5's plans, with a $20 million allotment to paint and repair trusses on the eastbound Umatilla Bridge, and $17 million to replace the Snake River Bridge in Payette. In the case of both bridges, the states of Washington and Idaho are covering 50% of costs for the bridges they share with Oregon.
“Aside from our many maintenance projects, the additional investments in active transportation are a big part of this plan,” Patterson said. “We have sidewalk work in Milton-Freewater and in Pendleton on Southgate. We’re being funded to do more active transport work, but for now, it’s usually smaller in scale.”
Active transportation, or active mobility, refers to modes of transportation that are powered by human energy, such as walking and biking. Patterson said Region 5, which encompasses Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Grant, Baker, Harney and Malheur counties, could expect to see more active transportation projects in the future.
“One of these programs will be addressing pedestrian and bicycle accidents in areas with vulnerable populations,” Patterson said. “That’s going to look like low-income, diverse neighborhoods, which is almost all of Eastern Oregon. The program will be data-driven and work in terms of crashes and conflicts to help us determine which communities to target for future funding.”
Already some active mobility projects are active in Hermiston and on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Patterson said, and ODOT is looking to target more improvements in those areas due to high incidents of traffic-pedestrian conflicts.
To further enhance safety and accessibility across Eastern Oregon, Patterson said that ODOT had received $57 million to renovate ramps across Eastern Oregon and bring them into compliance with rules set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“All of these efforts are important to increase accessibility across Eastern Oregon,” Patterson said.
ODOT’s maintenance and preservation approach is clearly visible in ongoing emergency repairs on I-84, milepost 359, where a landslide damaged the road, and on Highway 730.
“Progress on both of those repairs is moving fast,” Patterson said. “On Interstate 84, we did emergency repairs and now we’re working on an emergency declaration for the final repair that should be accomplished in April," and Highway 730 would be back to two lanes as of March 17.
