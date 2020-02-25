UMAPINE — The Oregon State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Umapine that sent a suspect to the hospital Monday night.
According to a OSP press release, a Umatilla County Sheriff's deputy and a Milton-Freewater police officer responded to a report of shots fired in the area and were confronted with an armed subject outside of a residence. The officers used force during the confrontation, and the suspect was transported to a hospital for undisclosed injuries sustained in the confrontation.
Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, which is being overseen by the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office. The Oregon State Police is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Pendleton Police Department.
The officers involved and the suspect have yet to be identified.
