IRRIGON — An Irrigon man reported missing Wednesday afternoon was located by search and rescue personnel on Thursday.
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office confirmed Jose Fernandez, 85, was found at 11:41 a.m. and transported to a local hospital Thursday after wandering off from a residence between 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday from Southwest Nevada Avenue.
According to a news release, Fernandez has advanced stages of dementia and struggles with foot problems but wasn't in an immediate medical emergency without his daily medications. He was located in a field near Nevada Avenue and was conscious, alert and "seemed to be in good condition." He is expected to make a full recovery.
Officials located Fernandez after the sheriff's office, the Irrigon Fire Department, Irrigon Ambulance, Oregon State Police and United States Fish and Wildlife, along with family members and local residents, searched the ground from 5:30 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday.
While most personnel were released after midnight, a Thursday morning press release from the sheriff's office said family members, community members and personnel from the Morrow County Sheriff's Office continued searching until the morning without new sightings or leads.
A briefing occurred at 7 a.m. Thursday in Irrigon to set up a grid area search map to continue looking for Fernandez, and more than 55 personnel from Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Umatilla Police Department, Boardman Police Department, and search and rescue personnel from the Boardman Fire District joined the effort.
A news release thanked Michelle Luna from Irrigon for purchasing food for the searchers and Java Junkies for preparing and delivering it.
"Thank you to all the agencies and community members who worked together to make this a successful outcome," Sheriff Ken Matlack said in a statement. "We could not have achieved this goal without everyone working together as a team."
