LA GRANDE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team was in the Blue Mountains northwest of Anthony Lakes this morning searching for a single-engine airplane reported missing en route from Richland, Washington, to Ontario.
An alert notice was issued late Tuesday for the Piper PA32, tail number N6300X, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Lt. Col. Mark Young, commander of the Civil Air Patrol’s National Radar Analysis Team, said a radar track indicates the plane went down around 10 a.m. on Sunday about 35 miles northwest of Baker City.
Young said a relative of the male pilot, who was believed to be alone, reported the plane being overdue.
