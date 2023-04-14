PORTLAND — Oregon Health Authority has lifted deadlines for domestic well users in the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area to submit applications for free water testing to help determine their risk of exposure to nitrate and other contaminants.

OHA announced the move Friday, April 14. The state health agency now is accepting testing voucher applications for the foreseeable future.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.