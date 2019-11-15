PENDLETON — The petroleum industry will be the latest group to weigh in on the Pendleton City Council’s street funding discussion.
At a meeting Tuesday, a representative from the industry will speak to the council about street funding before Public Works Director Bob Patterson does a presentation on a street maintenance report.
These discussions come a week after locals from the hotel and event promotion sectors met with the council to express their concerns with some of the proposals.
Preliminary data from a city survey shows a large event ticket fee, a “hotel entertainment fee,” and a gas tax are the only new revenue sources that have majority support from residents.
Despite its popularity in the survey, Pendleton voters resoundingly defeated a 5-cent gas tax ballot question in 2015. A political action committee associated with the Oregon Fuels Association organized to help defeat the measure.
Beyond the issue of street funding, the council will meet earlier in the evening as the Pendleton Development Commission.
One of the issues members will tackle is a small expansion to the urban renewal district to encompass the 1910 CrossFit gym at 421 S.E. Sixth St.
In an interview Friday, Charles Denight, the associate director of the development commission, said the owner of the gym requested the group expand the urban renewal district so the building could gain access to the façade grant program.
Denight added that the commission will look into making the district expansion bigger than CrossFit’s footprint to take in a little more property.
