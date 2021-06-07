PENDLETON — The roar of old engines rumbled across Roy Raley Park on the morning of Saturday, June 5, as the Heritage Station Museum’s annual Old Iron Show kicked into gear.
Old pickups, a strong showing of Ford Model As and other vintage automobiles ringed the park, while small engines and antique equipment filled in the remaining space.
“You know, it's just something fun to do,” said Jan Hedge, of Gooding, Idaho.
Hedge started the morning fueling up her variety of one-cylinder engines and going over their mechanical components. Hedge said she and her husband collected various machinery together until his death in 2016 and she just kept on going. The pair started out collecting antique John Deere equipment before moving on to one-cylinder engines and eventually Caterpillar equipment.
“I love it, because I can work on these,” she said. “I grew up working on stuff like these.”
While Hedge is known to other exhibitors for her vast collection of mechanical hardware, she also is known for how she puts that equipment to work. Each year, Hedge uses a 1914 one-cylinder engine to drive a homemade ice cream churner to make fresh ice cream for her fellow exhibitors.
“I’d seen these out there and we decided to build one for ourselves,” she said. “It’s a little more work, but people love it.”
Hedge walked through the variety of pulley conversions and belts that drive the machine at her target 25 revolutions per minute as she fueled up the engine to start the ice cream making process.
“I make it for all the exhibitors here,” she said.
While Hedge’s ice cream endeavor has only been going on for several years, she has been attending the Old Iron Show since it was in its second year in 2005 and said it's among her favorite shows to return to each year.
Nearby, Hedge’s corn sheller was in use attached to a steam engine owned by the Remillards, of Pendleton. The 9,200-pound Russell & Co. portable steam engine was built in 1900 and has been a labor of love for Jack Remillard and his son Tanner Remillard since the pair purchased it from the Tubbs Ranch outside of Pendleton several years ago.
“This is the first time we’ve had it running at the show,” Jack Remillard said.
Remillard said the pair had gotten the steam engine in running order prior to the 2020 show, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event.
“People are pretty excited to be back,” he said.
Among those excited to return to the show was Jim Olsen, of Weston, who debuted his rebuilt Vaughan Model L drag saw. Olsen, a lifelong mechanic, said he had been working on piecing together the saw for several years but he finally found the remaining parts last year.
"It's a fun show to come out to," Olsen said. "Everyone here has got stories to tell."
