PENDLETON — The building formerly known as Pendleton Fire Station No. 1 has a new owner.
At a meeting Tuesday, the Pendleton City Council unanimously approved selling the vacant station for $350,000 to Moto Stuff, a motorcycle parts company.
The deal represents a homecoming of sorts for Moto Stuff co-owner Scott Hart, a Pendleton native who plans to move his company’s headquarters from Hillsboro to 911 S.W. Court Ave.
Beyond being a distribution hub for his parts business, Hart plans to set up the front of his shop as a boutique retail space, lounge and a light motorcycle service facility. He also wants to use the facility as a launch pad for SRC Moto, a Moto Stuff subsidiary that will specialize in motorcycle tourism.
Reached by phone on Wednesday, Hart said he expected to be moved into the building by the end of the month and fully operational by Pendleton Bike Week, which is scheduled to start July 16.
In exchange for $350,000, Moto Stuff will get the main fire station building, an existing solar panel lease and the option to apply for up to $50,000 in urban renewal grants. The city is holding onto two houses that were originally part of the property, which are regularly used for fire department intern housing.
City Attorney Nancy Kerns said Umatilla County records show that the fire station property was valued at $542,260, but that figure didn’t reflect the building’s prior use and current status.
Following years of saying the facility was too small and beginning to show signs of its age, the fire department moved out of the old station and into a new building at 1455 S.E. Court Ave. in 2019.
“Of course, it is an aging building and it is obsolete for its use as a fire station,” Kerns said.
Moto Stuff was revealed as one of two bidders for the property in September 2019, and the company beat out a proposal from developer Gust Tsiatsos.
Tsiatsos had experience developing housing and a boutique in La Grande, and he envisioned turning the building into a multi-use facility with either temporary or permanent lodging.
Despite liking the idea of Tsiatsos creating more housing or hotel rooms in Pendleton, Turner said the proposal’s plans and financing weren’t definitive enough for the council’s liking.
Moto Stuff was more of a sure thing, and Turner said he liked Hart’s concept the more he heard about it.
“I’m kind of excited about it,” he said.
As a friendly amendment to the motion to sell the building to Moto Stuff, City Councilor Paul Chalmers said the city needed to ensure the proceeds from the sale went to a maintenance fund for the fire department, which went back to a promise the council made when it sought the $10 million fire station bond in 2017.
