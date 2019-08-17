PILOT ROCK — Janelle Hampton has a folksy metaphor for the ongoing renovation of the old Pilot Rock Public School.
“She got her new hat last year and her new coat this year,” she said.
Hampton and a team of volunteers and hired help spent Thursday afternoon putting a new coat of paint to the 114-year-old building.
Hampton and her husband, a Pilot Rock native, bought the old schoolhouse with the idea of restoring the Highway 395 building, which had fallen into disuse.
Last October, the couple hired a crew to replace the roof and used the opportunity to hold an open house, inviting former students to share their memories and memorabilia from before the school’s closure in 1962.
The building eventually fell into the hands of Roy Golden, who turned it into an antique store and then a storage shed.
By the time the Hamptons acquired the property, Golden had also bought an old sawmill breakhouse and housed it on the land.
Leading a tour of Umatilla County officials that included Commissioner Bill Elfering, Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator Gail Nelson, and Eastern Oregon Business Source President Susan Bower, Hampton said the insurer recommended scrapping the breakhouse.
“I told my insurance company, ‘I’m not going to tear it down,’” she said.
The new owners renovated the interior of the breakhouse, adding a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system while using local lumber to redo the floor, walls and ceiling. Additionally, the table tops are decorated with brands from Pilot Rock ranchers.
To service the renovated breakroom, Hampton and her husband bought the Class 5 Coffee Works drive-thru coffee shop in Maupin and transported it to Pilot Rock.
Hampton said the coffee shop was originally called Class 5 because it was near Class 5 rapids on the Deschutes River, but it also worked well with the schoolhouse theme.
The owners are now trying to market their new business to the surrounding community.
Hampton said Class 5 was able to bring in some of the bikers passing through town as a part of Pendleton Bike Week and the breakhouse has been rented for reunion groups as a part of Pilot Rock Community Days.
Although the Hamptons have already made improvements to the public school property, Janelle said it will take a lot more money for it to reach its full potential.
Hampton anticipates a restaurant, bar and meeting space could all be housed in a building with the basalt rock formation that gives Pilot Rock its name.
But the main obstacle, Hampton said, is access to capital.
Hampton has estimated it would take $60,000 alone to do new HVAC in the schoolhouse, and she doesn’t want to spend her entire savings trying to fix up the place.
The Hamptons, who own and operate a window covering business north of Seattle, explored establishing a nonprofit to support the schoolhouse, but they decided it wasn’t feasible.
Elfering told Hampton that the county offers some small grant awards to various businesses, but for projects of this scale, the county’s main role was to connect them with resources from the state or organizations like Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corp.
One of the organizations that already has a stake in the old Pilot Rock Public School is the city itself.
City Recorder Teri Bacus said Pilot Rock approved a $12,500 grant to go toward the restoration effort.
Even without a fully restored schoolhouse, the addition of Class 5 and the accompanying breakhouse represents an improvement for the town’s scant dining options.
When Archie’s Restaurant closed in October 2018, Bacus said it left a coffee shop on Main Street as the last place to sit down and grab a bite to eat.
Once it’s fully realized, Bacus said the Pilot Rock schoolhouse project could become the city’s anchor business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.