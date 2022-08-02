HERMISTON — Oregon State Police led local officers on training that mimicked real-world situations, including working in blazing heat.
The training took place Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, in Hermiston at the former Rocky Heights Elementary School. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said the plan was to allow the OSP SWAT team to what training it could do, then state police would oversee training for local patrol officers that would serve as a reminder to how to respond to certain situations, such as a building alarm or even an active shooter.
State police provided six instructors, he said, and about 20 officers from Hermiston police, Umatilla police and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office participated each day.
The trainings took place in the mornings to mid afternoons, and other than the high heat, Edmiston said, the report he received was this was a boon.
Putting together this particular training started about six months ago, the police chief said, but he started the wheels rolling in early 2020, after Hermiston School District voters approved a bond for new facilities. Edmiston said that opened up the possibility of training at a site the district no longer would need.
Hermiston police did this before at the former Armand Larive, and in this case it was the former Rocky Heights Elementary School.
The school is getting ready for demolition, he said, and that makes it a prime place for police to use. Officers had to enter darkened rooms and navigate around debris and obstacles on floors.
“It just feels a little bit more real world rather than something that’s staged,” Edmiston said. “You never know what kind of situation you go into.”
Once the plan was set with OSP sending its staff and local agencies committing to attend, not even the sweltering heat was going to postpone the training. And other than having to deal with the heat, Edmiston said the reports he heard was that the training was top notch.
In addition to working in a more real-world environment, this kind of training with officers from different agencies improves communication in a crisis. putting faces to names is important, he said, but when different agencies respond to the same emergency, it helps them to be able to talk to each other.
Case in point, he said, was the shooting in February at the Fred Meyer in Richland, Washington. Police from the Tri-Cities responded, but so did Hermiston police and other local law enforcement. That kind of coordination requires communication, he said.
Edmiston also said the deadly Columbine High School mass shooting in 1999 drastically changed law enforcement’s response to that kind of crisis. But the police response to the mass killing in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, “really set us back.” So far, he said, it appears police held back from charging into the school.
“Based on what I’ve seen, what should have happened didn’t happen,” he said.
A quarter century ago, he said, police trained to enter such scenarios slow and methodical, now, he said, it’s much more “fast and furious on how to respond to those things, and the objective is to take out the threat.
And that, he said, means police know they are putting themselves in the path of extreme harm.
This kind of training also is a tune up, Edmiston said, helping to reinforce what police may have learned years ago and to learn new techniques and tactics.
“It keeps us from being pigeonholed,” he said.
Looking ahead, Edmiston said, OSP said it is more than willing to come out to Eastern Oregon and put on a full day of training specifically for active shooters. Talks about that are starting soon, he said, and will include figuring out a location.
