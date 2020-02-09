PENDLETON — At first glance, the little studio sitting in the back parking lot of Zimmerman’s Hardware Store is unassuming. But on the inside, a niche global market is flourishing at the hands of Pendleton banjo luthier Vern Marr.
Marr has sent handcrafted and restored banjos across the U.S, and to the likes of Spain and Scandinavia. He doesn’t have a website, or an easy-to-find phone number. Instead, word of mouth keeps his workshop countertops crowded and his waiting list two years long.
“You try things. If they work you’re happy, if they don’t you learn something,” he said of his practice.
Marr was born in the Walla Walla Valley, and studied biology in college.
“I had an interest in wildlife and a passing interest in botany,” he said. “You just can’t separate those things entirely. They’re connected even if it’s not visible.”
Those interests brought him to the Pendleton area in the late 1990s to help track ground squirrel populations in Boardman — not an easy task, considering the creatures prefer to remain burrowed underground during both winter and summer. He still does a little field work.
Marr’s in his late 60s now, but he didn’t get his hands on any of American folk’s favorite instruments — except for the jug, which he played in elementary school — until his 30s when a friend passed an old banjo along. The thing was in need of restoration, and Marr tasked himself with the job.
“By watching, listening and reading, you can learn a lot about what needs to be done,” he said. “And then it just takes doing it.”
It soon became a passion. Restoration turned into whole creation, which eventually led to experimental projects, including a “dud” banjo crafted from PVC pipe and another older piece he attempted to restore but eventually cut in half and tossed into a backyard burn pile.
“It just never sounded good,” he said, laughing.
It doesn’t stop at banjos. Marr crafts wooden knife cases and sword handles. He hand-makes tools for his work and has an affinity for finding old Japanese rice bowls, which he refinishes to their former glory.
“Somehow it’s more satisfying to take something broken and make it work than it is to make something new,” he said.
That first coat of finishing is a close second-favorite step in the process to completing a banjo, compared to putting the wooden rounded body or “pot” of the instrument together.
His current favorite material for the task is black walnut. A decade ago, his brother bought him a large swath of it from an estate sale.
“It has potential for all interesting colors and patterns,” he said. “You’ll find some figure in it. There are a bunch of unexpected things.”
He buys some of his wood locally, and more than once has found scraps leaning against the door of his studio when he arrives before sunrise each day — perhaps gifts from fellow banjo enthusiasts.
But perhaps the most dazzling features of each piece — to the untrained ear, that is — are the personally sketched and inlaid abalone shell details that grace the necks of some of Marr’s commissioned works.
One banjo peghead features a shell owl, peeking out above the instrument’s four strings. On another, a hand-drawn fir tree stands straight like the neck on which it resides.
Marr is fueled by a mission to provide affordable banjos that don’t skimp on quality to the old-time music and bluegrass crowds. He believes guitars are as common as eyebrows — that everyone has a couple. But getting access to a thoughtfully designed banjo?
Evidently, they’re not easy to come by. In Marr’s words, you can find pieces of junk and that’s about it.
“When I got into fixing and eventually making banjos, my goal at the time was not to make a bunch of money out of it. It was to supply a handmade instrument or at least a partly handmade instrument at a cost that a lot of people could afford,” Marr said.
It’s not exactly a career path to monetary riches. Marr still does some biology fieldwork on the weekends, and he says in the banjo businesses, he about breaks even.
After making and restoring banjos for nearly three decades, Marr sees the sunset of his career on his horizon, but it’s still off in the distance. He considers himself “functionally retired.”
“I’m slowing down a bit. I still enjoy making these things and playing them to the extent that I can,” he said. “For as long as I’m able.”
He figures himself a part of the old-time folk community, and still plays about a dozen hours a week.
“Bluegrass tends to showcase individual talent. Old time is community-based. It’s dance music,” he said.
In July, he’ll be bringing his know-how to the Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp, in the next town over. For the past six or so years, he’s volunteered as an instructor’s assistant to help young musicians develop their craft.
“After a year or two, it’s obvious they’ve been working on it,” he said. “They’re way beyond where they were. It’s kind of a nice reinforcement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.