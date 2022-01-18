HERMISTON — The flagpoles are as empty as the parking lot at the old Hermiston Veterans of Foreign Wars building, but this will not long be the case, according to Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer.
The county recently bought the building at 45 W. Cherry Ave., Hermiston, for $450,000, and it is going to house Umatilla County Community Corrections.
Shafer said the sale is all but complete, as the county board approved the purchase.
The building has been vacant in the wake of the VFW Department of Oregon shutting down the local post there for “failure to establish a meeting quorum or elect the required officers” while on suspension, according to notices n the building.
The Hermiston VFW’s loss, however, is Community Corrections’s gain, as Shafer said the community corrections department is in dire need. Currently housed at the Stafford Hansell Government Center, 915 S.E. Columbia Drive, Hermiston, County Corrections has run out of space, he said.
The office, which is serving a growing area, is staffed by people who hardly have room to function, Shafer said. He said staff must vacate their offices when group meetings are held. Also, some staff are operating in cramped conditions; they are working in offices that had been closets.
“We have employees who are in hallways with laptops,” Shafer said.
Without space for desktop computers or desk phones, they are using laptops and cell phones to conduct business.
Shafer said the move is “up in the air,” as he does not know exactly when Community Corrections will relocate.
“Once closing happens, we’re going to have to do a complete remodel of the new building and go from there,” he said.
Issues, including material acquisition, will affect the timeline for moving the department.
“I’d like to be in there by the end of the year,” he said.
Based upon initial inspections, Shafer said the building will be “taken down to the studs.” He stated the building is in good shape, but its layout is not “what we need it to be.” It is a big, open space, he said, which will require walls for security and privacy.
He said by leaving, UCCC will make room in the Stafford Hansell building for the district attorney’s office, the fair office or something else.
