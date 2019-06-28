PENDLETON — Forest officials on the North Fork John Day Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest have opened a limited number of campsites at Olive Lake Campground due to hazard trees surrounding the campground.
Trees within the campground have been impacted by a recent Mountain Pine Beetle infestation that has caused tree mortality within the area. These trees have been identified as hazardous and must be removed prior to opening the campsites to the public. All closed campsites within Olive Lake Campground are clearly marked by a sign on the site number post that states “Campsite Closed Due To Hazard” in orange and red lettering. The limited number of campsites that have already been cleared of hazard trees are open to the public for camping. A volunteer camp host is onsite and available to help answer questions or assist forest visitors with identifying available camping locations.
Olive Lake is a popular mountain lake and campground located 12 miles west of Granite. The natural lake was deepened by a 30-foot-high dam built in the early 1900s by the Fremont Power Company to provide hydroelectric power, generated at the Fremont Powerhouse, to the then-booming gold mining community.
