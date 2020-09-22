PENDLETON — Nearly the entire 130-year history of Olney Cemetery is stored inside a few fireproof cabinets at the Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department’s office.
But modern times are coming for Olney as the department announced on Sept. 15 that it was in the process of digitizing its cemetery records for internal and public use.
Starting in 2021, residents and visitors will be able to type in a gravesite into a public database that will then show the exact location of the burial in the cemetery.
For parks and recreation staff, the digital upgrade will allow staff to better track cemetery maintenance and developments.
“It’s just going to be a huge step forward in terms of efficiency and everything else,” Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said in a Monday, Sept. 21, interview.
He said a digital upgrade for cemetery records has been on the department’s wish list since before he arrived in 2018. A grant from the Wildhorse Foundation means the cost of upgrading the system won’t come out of the department’s budget, besides the staff time needed to make the changeover.
Up until now, the main way department staff pulled gravesite records was from the cabinet of file cards that were then cross referenced with a map of the cemetery. But finding a requested record could sometimes take days and visitors who wanted to locate a grave on the weekends were out of luck because the department’s offices are closed on those days.
Digitizing the records is no easy task: Olney Cemetery first opened in 1891 and some of the area’s 18,000 gravesites date back even further because they were transferred from an old cemetery that was located at present-day Pioneer Park.
Hughes said staff have spent months typing up old records, a process sometimes complicated by illegible handwriting or the need to verify the accuracy of the records. Employees are now spending time inputting the records into the new system, which will sync the information with a map of the cemetery.
In city operations, parks and recreation has been one of hardest hit departments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus forced the department to suspend many of its programs and the city decided to keep the Pendleton Aquatic Center closed this summer, reasoning that a drop in attendance would make the facility financially unviable.
Given the new economic reality, Hughes said in a statement it was important for parks and recreation to have a grant to absorb some of the costs of upgrading the system.
“Between (Wildhorse’s) contribution and money from our parks trust fund, we were able to fund this entire project without using any general fund subsidy,” he said. “This is important because at a time like this when money is tight, I think people like to know that projects like this are being funded by dedicated sources not coming out of their property taxes.”
