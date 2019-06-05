PENDLETON — Eastern Oregon needs a long-term care ombudsmen, and the chance to become one is coming up in July.
Training sessions for the volunteer position will be held in Pendleton on July 15-17, 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The location is to be announced.
Volunteers certified through the Oregon Long-Term Care Ombudsman office visit with residents of facilities, such as nursing homes and adult foster care homes and become familiar with staff there. They then advocate for the residents, working with both sides to implement solutions to problems and complaints.
Volunteers will need to attend all five training days in July, be over 21 years old and pass a background check. They are asked to put in about four hours a week, but are able to set their own schedule.
For more information or to register visit www.oltco.org or call 1-800-522-2602.
