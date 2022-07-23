PENDLETON — There may not be very many long-term care ombudsman in the Pendleton area, but their work assisting seniors does not go unnoticed.
A long-term care ombudsman is a state-appointed, certified advocate for those living in senior living facilities. Allowed in the facilities at any time, ombudsmen around the state work to elevate seniors’ voices.
Valerie Conner first learned about the role while at a library in Beaverton, and the role struck a nerve. Her father had spent time in an assisted living facility while suffering from dementia, and Conner saw how the people had cared for her father and her family.
“I said, ‘Hey, I want to be there for other families like they were there for ours,” the four-year ombudsman said.
After completing training to earn her certification, she worked throughout the Portland area, including time in Tigard.
“I get to know the residents, enter the facilities, and become a known advocate for the residents,” Conner said.
Conner traveled through the halls, meeting and getting to know the residents face-to-face. As an ombudsman, she helped residents with complaints, worked out solutions and let staff know when one of her residents was not receiving proper care.
That all changed due to the pandemic.
In 2020, Conner went from seeing residents throughout the week to not being allowed on the premises due to health and safety concerns. And when she and her husband moved in 2021 from the Portland area to be closer to her hometown, Pilot Rock, it meant that Conner was advocating for people she hadn’t even met.
She still worked hard for the seniors, though things were conducted through phone calls. After volunteering as an ombudsman in Milton-Freewater, Conner now spends time with residents in Pendleton, working at McKay Creek Estates and Willowbrook Terrace.
During one of the first times Conner visited McKay Creek, she saw the staff decked out in Seahawks gear. It turned out to be a sports-themed day at the facility, an event Conner said demonstrated the level of care patients received.
“People here are just kinder,” Conner said, “If you go to the cities, a lot of people are new to the area, and don’t know the residents. Here, everybody knows everybody.”
Conner is one of only two ombudsmen in the Pendleton area and hopes that many more locals can get in on the experience. There are not many in the profession in Eastern Oregon, and many higher-ups are spread thin trying to provide care for seniors.
If you are interested in becoming a certified ombudsman, contact Ombudsman Volunteer Recruitment Specialist Julie Maw at 971-600-6149.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.