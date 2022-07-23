ValerieConner.jpg

Valerie Conner, left, meets with a resident. As a volunteer long-term care ombudsmen, it is her job to advocate for seniors in assisted living facilities.

 Julie Maw/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — There may not be very many long-term care ombudsman in the Pendleton area, but their work assisting seniors does not go unnoticed.

A long-term care ombudsman is a state-appointed, certified advocate for those living in senior living facilities. Allowed in the facilities at any time, ombudsmen around the state work to elevate seniors’ voices.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.