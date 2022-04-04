PENDLETON — Gary George never played a round of golf until he was in his 30s. Now the CEO at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, and a big golf fan, George is bringing an LPGA qualifying tournament to the Pendleton area.
The Wildhorse Ladies Classic, which is an Epson Tour event, will be Sept. 2-4 at Wildhorse Golf Course.
“We have been following the Symetra Tour (now the Epson Tour) for a while,” George said. “Last year, the Circling Raven Casino in Coeur d’Alene brought the event to their place. We went up and checked it out. The cost was something we could afford to do as one of the annual events that we do. I asked to meet with the tournament director.”
Most of the Epson Tour events are East of the Mississippi, but George pitched the idea of a second Northwest event to the Epson Tour directors.
“They thought it was a great idea,” George said. “We will be after the Circling Raven event this year. It’s a two-year event with an option for a third year. The players will be able to go from one event to the other without a lot of travel.”
The event will be the 17th stop on the Epson Tour’s 2022 schedule, welcoming professional female golfers from all over the United States and more than 30 countries. The tournament will feature between 133 and 144 players, but the final roster will be announced a couple of weeks before the event.
Next year, the Wildhorse Ladies Classic will be in August.
Wildhorse is the fifth tribal venue to sponsor an Epson Tour event. Circling Raven and Morongo Golf Club in California are two others.
The Wildhorse Ladies Classic is one of three new events on the Epson Tour schedule this season. The others are in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Ann Arbor, Michigan.
“The Epson Tour has the core values we want to promote,” George said. “We want to promote the game of golf in our region, with the focus on our youth, especially girls golf. It’s a sport that really hasn’t attracted a lot of support in our area. A lot of high schools don’t even have a girls team. It needs a boost, and we would love to partake in that.”
The 2022 season will conclude with the Epson Tour Championship from Oct. 6-9 in Daytona Beach, Florida, at LPGA International. The top 10 will receive LPGA Tour membership for 2023.
Recent Epson Tour graduates include Olympic gold medalist and top-ranked American, Nelly Korda, as well as fellow major champions, Hannah Green and Patty Tavatanakit.
A top-notch venue
Listed as one of America’s top casino golf courses by Golf Digest, Wildhorse offers more than 7,000 yards of pristine greens with five lakes and 66 sand bunkers.
The John Steidel designed course sits at the base of the Blue Mountains and has been open since 1997.
Though the course has a good reputation, Epson Tour officials made a visit March 23 to check out every last inch of the course.
“They loved the course, and said we are ready to have the tournament right now,” George said. “That was nice to hear.”
Mike Hegarty, director of golf at Wildhorse, said the course is in such good shape that they won’t have to close the course ahead of the event.
“We are fortunate to be known for good course conditions,” Hegarty said. “Our golf course superintendent Phil Lagao does a nice job. It will be nice to feature the entire resort. It’s a very cool thing. We are very excited to have this event come to our facility, and excited to show them Wildhorse hospitality.”
The course also will have flags representing all of the countries represented at the tournament.
“It’s a global event and we will be treating it as such,” George said. “We will put on a good show. We want them to talk highly of Pendleton, Oregon.”
Wildhorse is the home course for Pendleton and Nixyaawii high schools, it hosts several tournaments a year and offers junior golf clinics in the summer. It also is open to the public.
“Golf is a game that can be played by all generations and all people,” George said. “They can play together. That’s a benefit we see here at Wildhorse. The Elders with their grandkids on the course or on the driving range.”
George said he hopes the Epson Tour will generate a little more interest locally in the sport.
“Having this event, which is comprised of young ladies who have graduated from college, is positive for our area,” George said. “If you look at it, there are a lot of young ladies who want to be professionals. To even qualify for the Epson Tour, it’s very competitive.”
It takes a village
Just like with the Pendleton Round-Up, events of this size depend on volunteers to make sure everything runs smoothly.
The Wildhorse Ladies Classic is looking for about 150 volunteers to help with a multitude of tasks during the event.
Volunteers will assist with scoring, help with parking and ticket distribution, and act as marshals and spotters.
One of the biggest challenges will be to find volunteers to provide housing for some of the tournament players.
“We haven’t really launched anything,” George said. “We still have a lot to do. We are looking for volunteers, and community members to host players to help them defray costs for housing. These are young ladies and travel can be expensive.”
Interested volunteers can visit www.wildhorseresort.com/resort/golf/tournaments for information and to register.
Wildhorse offers 300 hotel rooms and has a full-service recreational vehicle park and teepee village, but public relations manager Mary Liberty-Traughber said the resort will not be able to accommodate all of the expected 2,000 players, volunteers and fans. They are working with other properties to arrange housing.
“It is something we are working on,” Liberty-Traughber said. “This will benefit the entire city. We will need hotel rooms around the city for the volunteers and people coming in to watch the tournament. There are clear guidelines we have to follow. This is a pretty big deal. We think it will draw in a lot of people, and they will fall in love and want to come back. This is the first time for us. We are still learning.”
Local eateries and shops should also see an influx of business during the week of the tournament.
“It won’t have the impact of Round-Up or Whisky Fest," George said, "but it will still be nice."
