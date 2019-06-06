SUMMERVILLE — A plane crash in Summerville that left one person dead Tuesday evening is under investigation, according to a press release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.
The UCSO responded to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The NTSB and UCSO are investigating the incident along with the Union County District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Terry Williams, a spokesman for the NTSB, told the La Grande Observer Wednesday afternoon the downed Tican II airplane was an “experimental aircraft.”
Williams said the NTSB’s investigator arrived on scene midday Wednesday, and has done a preliminary review of the aircraft and the engine. Three witnesses have also been identified and will be interviewed by the agency, he said.
“Right now we are in the very early stages of the investigation,” Williams said, adding that the agency will look into everything from the weather, to the aircraft, to the individual itself in its investigation.
The UCSO press release initially called it a "single occupant, fatality plane crash."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.