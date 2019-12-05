One dead in Highway 730 crash

UMATILLA COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash resulted in one death on Highway 730 on Wednesday night.
A 1990 Ford F-150 pick-up truck headed westbound near milepost 202 crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2011 Volvo semi-truck driving by Steven Unruh, 64, of Nampa, Idaho, according to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Oregon State Police.
OSP troopers responded to the scene at around 8:40 p.m., according to a press release.
Police said the driver of the pick-up truck, whose name has yet to be released, sustained fatal injuries.
The crash resulted in a four-hour highway closure.
Unruh was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
