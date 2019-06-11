ATHENA — A one-vehicle crash early Tuesday a few miles from Athena killed one person.
East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District and the East Umatilla County Area Ambulance Health District at 2:47 a.m. responded to a report of a crash on Wildhorse Road between milepost 3 and 4, just outside the boundary of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Emergency personnel arrived and found one car over an embankment. Three people were in the car when it crashed, according to the East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District. Two occupants were out, but the third died at the scene.
The fire district did not identify any victim.
The Umatilla Tribal Fire Department ambulance took the two survivors to a landing area, where a LifeFlight emergency helicopter flew one victim to a local hospital. The ground ambulance continued to a hospital with the other victim.
This is a breaking news story and the East Oregonian will update as we confirm more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.