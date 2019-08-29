PENDLETON — Oregon State Police are investigating a crash Thursday near Pendleton that killed one man.
The fatal wreck occurred outside Pendleton between mileposts 211 and 212 on Interstate 84’s eastbound lanes. Witnesses reported the driver was a middle-aged man and was alone in the Ford F150 pickup. OSP will not release further details until next of kin have been notified.
No other vehicles were damaged and no other injuries have been reported. The crash shut down traffic for nearly an hour Thursday afternoon.
Ellyn Clausen was behind the pickup when she saw dust come flying up as the driver got into the median and the vehicle rolled into the center of the interstate. Clausen was quick to stop her car and try to help as she contacted emergency services. Witnesses say they found the driver covered in blood with his foot through the windshield when they arrived.
“I just went running,” she said. “I just feel awful for his family.”
Those closest to the scene said ambulances and police showed up within 5 minutes. A Life Flight helicopter landed shortly after.
Marcos Prado was traveling to Boise, Idaho, when he saw dust spray into the air and other vehicles began to pull off the road. As he tried to help, Prado noticed cars beginning to drive around the scene. He decided to stand in the road to help stop traffic.
“I just figured there shouldn’t be a lot of people coming through this,” he said.
Clare James was driving behind Prado when the crash occurred, though she didn’t report seeing anything. James is an ICU nurse at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington, and tried to help the injured driver. But she said she quickly realized there wasn’t anything she could do.
Traffic was soon stopped in both lanes as the Oregon Department of Transportation arrived and asked Pendleton Police Department to close Exit 209. Exit 210 was jammed from traffic before ODOT could have it officially closed.
Within an hour, a tow truck arrived to remove the damaged vehicle from the interstate while ODOT directed traffic into the right lanes.
The East Oregonian will update this story when state police release more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.