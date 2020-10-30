MILTON-FREEWATER — One man was arrested, a woman was killed and two other people were hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash at a Milton-Freewater intersection on Thursday, Oct. 29, according to a press release.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Christopher Spyridon Avlonitis, 48, on charges of first-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault and reckless endangering.
According to the release, Milton-Freewater police and emergency services were dispatched around 2:53 p.m. to North Columbia Street and Northeast Fifth Avenue for the report of a multiple vehicle crash.
Avlonitis was driving northbound on North Columbia Street in a white Chevrolet Impala and was “apparently chasing after” Charles Falconer, 38, who was driving a black Honda, the release stated. Avlonitis’s vehicle then hit Falconer’s at the intersection, which caused Falconer’s vehicle to collide with a vehicle stopped at a red light.
Christy Renee Breeding, who was a passenger in Falconer’s vehicle, was ejected during the crash and died at the scene from her injuries, according to the release. She was 52 years old.
Falconer and the woman stopped in her vehicle at the red light were both transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington, with “apparent non-life threatening injuries,” the release stated.
After an interview with Avlonitis, police arrested him and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton. According to the Umatilla County Jail roster, he is being held on $265,000 bail.
Milton-Freewater city police and fire, Milton-Freewater rural ambulance personnel, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and crash reconstructionists from the Oregon State Police responded to the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
“No further information can be given until certain aspects of it are done, at which time, I will reach out with further details,” Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer stated in an email.
