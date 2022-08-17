MISSION — The shootout Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Wildhorse Resort & Casino stemmed from a robbery attempt.
Wildhorse in a statement reported an armed man attempted to rob the casino.
“Tribal police were immediately contacted and were outside when the gunman attempted to leave the building,” Wildhorse reported. “Shots were fired and the gunman was injured along with one bystander.”
Ambulances took both to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, according to the statement, and no one else was injured.
Wildhorse Resort & Casino is open but the food court is closed until the investigation is complete.
“We are grateful no one else was physically injured with all that took place,” according to Wildhorse CEO Gary George. “Security personnel and Tribal Police were quick to act and the situation was controlled in a swift manner.”
George also credited Wildhorse staff.
“Wildhorse employees are the best,” he said. “The way the cashiers and everyone handled the situation was exemplary.”
Police remain onsite and continue the investigation. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reported approximately 20 police were on site from Umatilla Tribal Police, FBI, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Pendleton Police Department.
