Firefighters and emergency medical personnel respond to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck at the corner of Feedville Road and Highway 395 near Hermiston shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. According to Oregon State Police, the driver of the sedan pulled out in front of the pickup truck after failing to stop at the intersection of Feedville Road and Highway 395. The driver of the sedan was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital and cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.