HERMISTON — An unidentified male suffered a gun shot wound to his lower leg on Monday evening in Hermiston, authorities said.
Hermiston police responded to a shooting around 6:40 p.m. in the area of West Cherry Avenue and Northwest Second Street. Police Chief Jason Edmiston reported the victim was from the Tri-Cities and had non-life threatening injuries to the lower leg, possibly from one or two shots.
Edmiston described the wound as "through and through."
Neighbors nearby said they heard five shots before the police arrived. Information, however, remains sketchy.
"We are not getting a complete story from the people we've contacted," Edmiston said, so officers will investigate through Monday night and could use search warrants.
