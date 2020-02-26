Truck Crash
Eggs and stove pellets litter the interstate as first responders work to extricate the driver of a jackknifed semitruck that was involved in a crash with another semitruck near Milepost 203 on Interstate 84 eastbound on Wednesday morning. A Pendleton Fire Department ambulance transported the driver of the jackknifed semi to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, while the second driver appeared uninjured.

 Staff photo by Ben Lonergan

