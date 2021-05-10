PENDLETON — Officials with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said that an ATV driver was killed and a passenger injured in a crash on Saturday, May 8, near Ukiah.
According to a press release from the UCSO, Jessica Whitney Ice, 33, of Pendleton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the area of Hideaway Springs Road.
An adult female passenger was transported by ambulance to Ukiah and then Life Flighted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington, the press release said, where she is reportedly in good condition.
Police said the Umatilla County Sheriff's Dispatch Center received a call around 3 p.m. reporting the crash. Pendleton Fire and Ukiah Quick Response Team responded to the call.
Oregon State Police Crash Reconstruction is conducting an investigation of the scene.
