HERMISTON — A Hermiston man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
A news release from USCO identified the victim as Brandon Scott Horn, 50.
The dispatch center received a 911 call at about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Joy Lane and Sagebrush Road just north of Hermiston, according to the release.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Umatilla County Fire District 1 medics, Oregon State Police and Stanfield Police assisted at the scene. According to the news release, a brown Nissan Sentra driven by Horn and a blue Hyundai Sonata driven by a 19-year-old female had collided in the middle of the intersection.
The news release did not name the female driver, but stated she was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center with "unknown injuries." Deputies found Horn unresponsive when they arrived and administered first aid, but medics who arrived on scene pronounced him deceased.
The crash is under investigation.
