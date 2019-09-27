PENDLETON — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash outside of Pendleton early Friday morning.
Brad Ashworth, 50, of Salt Lake City, was pronounced deceased and his passenger Carrie McCarthy, 32, of Judith Gap, Montana, was transported from the scene by air ambulance with serious injuries.
According to Oregon State Police, Ashworth was driving a green Ford Escape westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 212 at Pendleton when his vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled.
OSP responded about 2:35 a.m. and was assisted on the scene by Pendleton Police Department, Pendleton Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
OSP has reported 25 deaths on state highways and interstates this month.
