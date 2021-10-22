PENDLETON — One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Pendleton Thursday, Oct. 21.
Police booked Cody James Fleming, 29, into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on preliminary counts of first-degree assault and the unlawful use of a weapon early Friday, Oct. 22. Brian L. Frank, 36, is receiving treatment at CHI St. Anthony, Pendleton, for “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a press release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram.
Police responded to 318 S.E. Ninth St. at 9:21 p.m. Oct. 21 after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Police arrived and found someone in a private vehicle already took the victim to the hospital.
Police said an argument among residents at the house sparked the shooting.
The brother of a female resident, who police identified as Frank, arrived at the house. Police said an argument occurred between a man living at the house and “several others associated with the female resident.”
That argument prompted the man, who police identified as Fleming, to shoot “several” rounds from a .22 caliber handgun. Police said several of those rounds struck Frank.
Frank was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police did not know his condition as of Friday, Oct. 22.
After investigating the shooting and seizing evidence, police consulted the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office and obtained a probable cause affidavit charging Fleming with first-degree assault and the unlawful use of a weapon.
Police booked Fleming into the county jail Oct. 22 at 3:35 a.m. He remains there on preliminary bail of $260,000, according to the jail’s website.
Police also will not release more information at this time, according to the press release, and the district attorney's office now is handling further requests.
