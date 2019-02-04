A Pendleton man was shot in the head around midnight Sunday at a house party in McNary, but police say the wound is not life-threatening. Police officers responded to Columbia Boulevard after receiving several 911 calls of shots fired.
Officers contacted a person at a home on Columbia Boulevard, who said that a man had already been taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center by personal vehicle.
Officers have not identified a suspect. At the time of the shooting, several people were at the residence attending a party. They were gone by the time police arrived.
Umatilla Police Chief Darla Huxel said the investigation is ongoing, and asked anyone with information to contact the Umatilla Police Department at 541-922-3789 or 541-966-3651.
