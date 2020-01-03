One of nation's best teachers has Pendleton roots

GRESHAM — One of the nation’s best educators credits two Pendleton High School teachers as her inspiration.
Earlier this month, Gresham High School’s Julie Rowell won an award often described as an “Oscar for teaching” during a surprise assembly at the school.
The assembly was supposed to be a tutorial on the Student Success Act, an important but dry topic. Rowell’s mind wandered as she stood with her back against the gym’s gray cinderblock wall listening to someone from the Oregon Department of Education talk to the school’s juniors and seniors about the legislation passed during the 2019 legislative session.
Then Greg Gallagher, of the Milken Family Foundation, took the microphone to present a Milken Educator Award — maybe the nation’s most prestigious teaching prize, one that comes with $25,000. Rowell scanned the room, wondering which of her fellow teachers would be recognized.
“The Milken Educator of the Year goes to Julie Rowell,” said Gallagher, drawing out the last name like a basketball announcer introducing the hometown star.
A video shows Rowell’s eyes widening as she mouths, “What?” and the gym erupting in applause.
Rowell, who teaches English to migrant students, still shakes her head when she thinks back to that moment.
“I felt like I was in a dream,” she said.
Afterward, she quickly called her husband Micah Johnson, her high school sweetheart at PHS, to tell him the news, then phoned her mother.
Rowell remembered the moment aloud as she sat in a booth recently at the Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., sipping a latte. In town with Micah and their four children to spend Christmas with family, she graciously agreed to talk about teaching and her roots in Eastern Oregon.
At Gresham High School, Rowell teaches English language learners who arrived in the United States two or three years previous. According to colleagues and administrators, she is known for her engaging, relationship-building strategies that get students proficient in English years faster than other programs. Other ELL teachers in the district come to Rowell’s classroom to observe or watch videos of her classroom sessions.
Rowell, a 1997 PHS graduate, described herself as a good student who played volleyball and basketball and who sometimes exhibited “a little attitude.” She said two teachers, Kathryn Youngman (Spanish) and Shelle Bixler (science), inspired her to pursue a teaching career.
“What inspired me was how they made me feel,” Rowell said. “They made me feel capable and confident.”
Youngman easily remembered the girl who worked hard in her class and went by the Spanish name of Victoria.
“Academics were important to her,” Youngman said. “You could tell she saw them as a stepping stone to what she wanted in life.”
Rowell earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish at Western Oregon University and a master’s in education at Portland State with endorsements in Spanish and English to speakers of other languages. She has worked at Gresham High School for 10 years.
Rowell marvels at her students’ resiliency. They hail from all around the world. Many immigrated from Latin America, but others originated in Egypt, Rwanda, Burma, Germany, China and elsewhere. Some have weathered the deaths of family members or other brutal life experiences. Some lived in refugee camps. Eventually, they gain their bearings and start moving forward.
“They are the epitome of resilient,” Rowell said. “They are so dynamic. They’ve experienced adversity and now they’re on the other side. I adore them.”
Rowell admitted that teaching can sometimes be exhausting with little time for grading and planning, but she treasures seeing her students master English, graduate high school and (often) go on to college.
“The rewarding thing is my students,” she said. “Seeing them be successful, seeing them learn English and being in a positive position to fulfill their hopes and dreams.”
