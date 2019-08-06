HERMISTON — Hermiston police late Monday arrested a Umatilla teen in connection with two shootings hours earlier.
Carsen D. Rawe, 19, faces two counts of second-degree assault and one of unlawful use of a weapon. Second-degree assault falls under Oregon’s mandatory minimum sentencing law and carries a prison sentence of at least five years, 10 months.
The case began with gunfire at about 6:38 p.m. at the intersection of West Cherry Avenue and Northwest Second Street. Police Chief Jason Edmiston reported officers arrived and found several spent .45 caliber casings in the road.
Police soon after found a 17-year-old male from Kennewick at a residence. He had gun shots to both legs, according to police. The injuries were not life-threatening, and an ambulance took him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Approximately 20 minutes later, a second Kennewick teen male emerged from a different residence, Edmiston reported, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the shoulder area. He, too, took an ambulance to the hospital, where medical staff treated and released him.
Police, however, immediately arrested him. Edmiston reported Washington state had a warrant for the teen for rape. Police contacted Umatilla County Juvenile Services, which authorized police to book him into jail in Walla Walla.
Edmiston stated while many of the people officers talked to about the shootings “were less than cooperative,” the investigation pointed to Rawe as the suspect. Police caught him at about 11 p.m. and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
“We are certain these individuals know each other as we have information about an unreported and undisclosed crime happening in Washington, in the recent past, involving this trio,” Edmiston said. “We also know of an earlier encounter with this group in Hermiston at a car wash.”
The police chief lamented it was unfortunate problems from outside Hermiston end up in the town. Umatilla County Fire District 1, Oregon State Police, Stanfield Police Department, and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.
Edmiston also said officers are continuing the investigation using search warrants.
