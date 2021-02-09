One year later: A look back at the flooded Umatilla County landscape

Floodwaters inundate the Riverside neighborhood in Pendleton as the Umatilla River burst its banks on Feb. 6, 2020. One year later, the water has receded and restoration of the neighborhood is well underway.
Bill Koskela watches as a small bridge collapses at Thorn Hollow on Feb. 6, 2020. One year later, the bridge remains unfixed and a larger bridge nearby remains closed as the county attempts to fund its repair.
UMATILLA COUNTY — As the Umatilla River rose and floodwaters inundated swaths of Umatilla County last February, the East Oregonian set about documenting the historic floods and their impact on the people and landscape of the county.
One year later, East Oregonian photographer Ben Lonergan returned to several sites throughout the county to document the flood's impacts one year later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.