One year later: A look back at the flooded Umatilla County landscape

UMATILLA COUNTY — As the Umatilla River rose and floodwaters inundated swaths of Umatilla County last February, the East Oregonian set about documenting the historic floods and their impact on the people and landscape of the county.

One year later, East Oregonian photographer Ben Lonergan returned to several sites throughout the county to document the flood's impacts one year later.

Thorn Hollow
Nate Fuller and Archie Morrow stand on the roof of a house amidst rising floodwaters on Feb. 6, 2020. One year later, the same house sits dry along the Umatilla River.
Keystone
Overturned trailers line the parking lot at a Keystone manufacturing facility in Pendleton on Feb. 7, 2020. One year later, the parking lot has been repaired and the damaged trailers removed.
Riverside
Floodwaters inundate the Riverside neighborhood in Pendleton as the Umatilla River burst its banks on Feb. 6, 2020. One year later, the water has receded and restoration of the neighborhood is well underway.
Thorn Hollow
Floodwater overruns a CTUIR Fisheries site along the Umatilla River near Thorn Hollow on Feb. 6, 2020. One year later, the site is devoid of mud and a new access road has been constructed to reach it.
Thorn Hollow
Bill Koskela returns to the cab of his truck to pull it out of a washed-out road in Thorn Hollow on Feb. 6, 2020. One year later, the road sits devoid of water.
Thorn Hollow
Bill Koskela watches as a small bridge collapses at Thorn Hollow on Feb. 6, 2020. One year later, the bridge remains unfixed and a larger bridge nearby remains closed as the county attempts to fund its repair.
Umatilla River Overhead
The Umatilla River overflows its banks west of Pendleton on Feb. 7, 2020. One year later, the river has receded and winds through the lower elevation.

