One year later: A year after the floods, victims share their stories

By the numbers

2: The number of days the Multi-Agency Recovery Coordination Center was open for to provide recovery assistance information to affected individuals.

399: The number of homes that were either destroyed or, due to some sort of major or minor damage, were deemed inaccessible as a result of the Umatilla River flood.

54: The number of people assisted by Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters supplied by the state of Oregon to assist with aerial rescue and reconnaissance of trapped residents and responders in the area of impact.

118: The number of families that registered for help with the American Red Cross.

250: The number of individuals supported in the Oregon Military Department's emergency shelter, which was initially opened at the Umatilla Armory before transitioning to the Pendleton Convention Center through the remainder of the event.

400: The approximate number of employees that were impacted for three to seven months in Pendleton’s industrial area while repairs were made to the businesses to get them back into operation.

19,000: The peak flow on the Umatilla River at Pendleton on February 6 was estimated to be around 19,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), eclipsing the previous high flows of 13,300 cfs seen in February 1996 and 15,500 cfs seen in January 1965.

4,335,518: The estimated cost of assistance based upon the individual assistance PDA assessments.

26,651,582: The estimated costs for the disaster repairs, including debris removal, emergency protective measure, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings, utilities and parks, based upon the public assistance PDA assessments.

Source: Oregon Office of Emergency Management